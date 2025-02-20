Athletes make their way to Baku for FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup

Athletes are currently making their way to Baku in preparation for the upcoming FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup.

This highly anticipated event is set to kick off the competitive season, bringing together some of the best talents in the sport.

Training sessions for the participating gymnasts are scheduled to commence tomorrow, allowing them to hone their skills and routines before the official competition begins on February 22.

This World Cup not only serves as the season's first major event but also showcases a diverse array of talent from 15 different countries. Competitors from nations such as Japan, Spain, the United States, Kazakhstan, and several others are expected to participate in FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup.

FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup promises to be a thrilling start to the competitive year in trampoline and tumbling, setting the stage for future competitions and performances on the world stage.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.