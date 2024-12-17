Azerbaijan Championship among men and women boxers kicks off

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Championship among men and women boxers was held.

Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz that the event began with a parade of participating teams.

Following the ceremony, Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF), spoke at the event. He emphasised the importance of the competition and wished success to the participants.

"The championship is of great importance for the national team. Boxers who excel here will be recruited to the national team. May the strongest win."

After the National Anthem, the competition was declared open.

It should be noted that the championship organized at the Boxing Center will determine the winners of 13 men's and 5 women's weight classes. 200 boxers (178 men, 22 women) from 41 teams representing clubs and sports societies from various cities and regions of the republic participated in the competition. The names of the winners of the championship will be announced on December 20.