UEFA Champions League: Fenerbahçe to face LOSC Lille

Laman Ismayilova

Turkiye's Fenerbahce club will play the second leg of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on August 13, Azernews reports.

The Fenerbahce club will face the French "LOSC Lille" at home. The meeting will start at 21:00 (Baku time).

The first match of the pair between the teams ended with a 2:1 victory of the French team. If Jose Mourinho's team eliminates "Lille" in the third round, they will face the winner of the duel between "Slavia" (Czech Republic) and "Union" (Belgium).

The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA, and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.