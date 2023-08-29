Azerbaijani judokas bring home medals from Croatia

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani judokas have brought home medals from Zagreb, Croatia.

The judokas won all classes of medals at Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023, Azernews reports.

Around 576 judokas from 64 countries took part in the championships.

Nihad Mamishov (50 kg) and Khadija Gadashova (52 kg) claimed the gold medals, Magomed Mamishov (50 kg), Magomed Musaev (60 kg) and Abil Yusubov (66 kg) took the silver medals while Mirkhalig Iskandarov (55 kg), Suleiman Shukurov (73 kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (over 90 kg) claimed bronze.

Azerbaijani judokas took first place in the individual competition. The national team was met by their relatives and representatives of the sports community at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka Elchin Ismayilov became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the 73 kg division.

The Beijing Olympics 2008 gave a fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, ?rina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.