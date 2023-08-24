Azerbaijani shooter claims bronze at ISSF World Championships [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani female shooters have captured gold and silver medals in the 25-meter center pistol shooting at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku.

Nigar Nasirova won the gold medal, while Narmina Samadova took the silver, Azernews reports. Mongolian Khishigderger Enkhbat claimed the bronze medal.

German Christian Reitz ranked first in the men's category. Estonia's Peeter Olesk won silver medal, Slovenia's Joze Cepar took the bronze medal. In the men's team category, Germany claimed gold medal. South Korea ranked second and India third.

Note that around 1, 239 shooters from 101 countries are taking part in the championships.

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships will run until September 1.



