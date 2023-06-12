Armenia was denied the right to host the World Cup

Member of the Board of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Anar Huseynov said that the World Weightlifting Championship will not be held in Armenia, Azernews reports.

"The blatant disrespect shown to our flag at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan was another clear proof that the Armenians are still not ready not only for peace, but for nothing at all, especially for the organization of any some major sporting event," Anar Huseynov said.

“We did not hush up about what happened and refused to participate in the competition, thus expressing our protest. But we could not stop there.

After such disrespect shown to our flag, punishment should have followed. On the very first day, we sent letters to international authoritative organizations and federations, established contacts, worked to ensure that an answer was given to both the moral and legal side of the matter, so that this act of the Armenians would be condemned. Our main goal was to deprive Armenia of the right to organize the 2024 World Cup. And we succeeded, despite the fact that this issue has already been practically resolved. Agreements were received, only formalities remained. Armenia, which at the first stage was preparing for the continental and then for the world championship, has done a great job in this direction. But we thwarted their plans.

The joint efforts of the Weightlifting Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan have borne fruit. As a result of our almost daily activities with the International Weightlifting Federation, this morning at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the organization in Cuba, it was decided not to hold the 2024 World Weightlifting Championships in Armenia, but to transfer this right to Bahrain. Justice has prevailed!

The main work is done in silence. The position of our people, our state is always before our eyes, we took it as a basis, managed to suppress that vile deed against our flag with our diplomacy, without making too much noise, but without stopping even for a moment. Azerbaijan won a victory on the battlefield, and now this victory had to be continued on another front.

The flag is sacred, we all strive to ensure that it always flutters at various heights. Those who try to do something against him will always face strong opposition from Azerbaijan," he said.