Azerbaijani judokas snatch two medals at European Cup tournament

Azerbaijani judokas won 2 medals on the first day of the Paris European Cup tournament.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Azerbaijani judokas won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal on the first day of the European Cup tournament among young people held in Paris, the capital of France.

On the first day of the competition, in the boys' categories, among athletes competing in -60 kg, -66 kg, and -73 kg wheight classes 9 judokas fought for medals. -60 kg weight Nizami Imranov took gold medal, while -66 kg Ayd?n Rzayev won a bronze medal in the mentioned weight classes.