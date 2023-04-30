Main race of Formula 2 within F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off

The main race of Formula 2 as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku.

The race will last for one hour, and the winner will be determined.

On the first day of the Grand Prix, which takes place on April 28-30, free and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the Formula 1 qualifying race. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took second place, and another Ferrari driver Sergio Perez took third place.

The pilot of the Prema Racing team, Oliver Bearman, took first place in the qualifying race of the Formula 2 teams. In the 30-minute race, Enzo Fittipaldi of the Rodin Carlin team finished second and ART Grand Prix driver Théo Pourchaire came third.

On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula 1 season. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took second place, and Perez's teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The winner of the first sprint race of the Formula 2 teams was Oliver Bearman from Prema Racing.