Azerbaijani wrestlers dedicated their victory to Supreme Commander-in-Chief and servicemen defending our state - Mikayil Jabbarov

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated Azerbaijani wrestlers participating in the Croatia Open 2023 European Wrestling Championship, Azernews reports citing a tweet by the minister.

The tweet reads that Azerbaijani wrestlers claimed success on the last day of the Croatia Open 2023 European Wrestling Championship. On the last day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team claimed 2 golden and 1 bronze medals.

He also noted that the Azerbaijani wrestlers dedicated their victory to Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief.