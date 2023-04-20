Lawyer wants Ronaldo deported from Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday, April 18, the match of the 25th round of the Saudi Arabian Football Championship between Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr clubs took place. The game ended with the score 2:0 in favor of the home team.

Portuguese star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting lineup of the guests with the captain's armband. He could not help his team with effective actions, but managed to earn a yellow card.

VIDEO. This is not MMA! Ronaldo put the opponent on the lawn with a choke hold

https://twitter.com/i/status/1648438613473128448

After the end of the duel from the stands, they began to shout "Messi, Messi!". Ronaldo decided to answer the fan and showed an obscene gesture, grabbing his groin.

Saudi lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed said he intends to apply to the country's prosecutor's office with a request for the arrest and deportation of the Portuguese because of his actions:

“Even if Cristiano was provoked, his behavior is a crime. Public indecency, which is one of the crimes, attracts arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will file a petition with the prosecutor's office about this."

According to ESPN, Al Nasr alleges that Ronaldo made the gesture as he left the pitch because he was hit in the area during the match.

