Azerbaijani MMA fighter Vugar Karamov has taken the win at the "Rizin 41" tournament held in Osaka, Japan.

The Azerbijani MMA fighter, who performed in the 66 kg weight class, has taken victory on his Japanese rival Yoshinori Horie.

The Azerbaijani MMA champion defeated his opponent in the second round.

Recall that earlier Mehman Mammadov won the same competition.