Azerbaijani athletes to compete national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Azerbaijani national team, consisting of under-19 futsal players, will play its second game in the main stage of the European Championship.

According to the received information, Azerbaijani futsal players will face the team of Bosnia and Herzegovina of the respective age group.

The match, which will be held at the Pejara gymnasium in Shiroki Brijeg, Bosnia and Herzegovina, will start at 23:00 Baku time.

The main referee of the game will be Martin Koster from Denmark. He will be assisted by Nicola Manzione (Italy) and Peter Nurse (England).