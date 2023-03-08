Azerbaijan to represent by 21 athletes at European Muay Thai Championship

The Azerbaijani athletes who will participate at the European Muay Thai Championship starting on March 20 in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye, have been announced, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the federation, 21 athletes, including one girl, will represent Azerbaijan in the competition between teenagers, youth and adults.

They will go to the continental championship under the leadership of the head coach of the youth team Fakhri Aliyev, coaches Mursal Yekbashov and Gadir Talibov.

Some three international judges of Azerbaijan, Farid Garayev, Hamida Khalilova and Vugar Asadov, will be at work in the European Championship.

It should be noted that the competition, which will last until March 29, is a license for the III European Games to be held in Poland this year.