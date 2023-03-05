Draw for the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship to be held in Baku has been made

The draw for the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, which will be held in Baku on May 17-21, was held at the "Shahdag" summer-winter tourist center, Azernews reports.

President of the European Gymnastics Technical Committee for rhythmic gymnastics Yevangeliya Trikomiti, committee members Yelena Aliprandi, Yevgeniya Vilyayeva, Eliso Bedoshvili, Aleksanda Piskupescu, Isabel de Cossio, Christiana Todorova, member of the Executive Committee of AGF, deputy minister of youth and sports Mariana Vasileva, head secretary of the federation Nurlana Mammadzade, sports director Natalya Bulanova, and other representatives took part attended the event.

On the initiative of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, the drawing ceremony of the prestigious gymnastics competition in Azerbaijan was organized for the first time not in Baku, but in the region.

The decision to hold the European Championship in Azerbaijan was made by voting at the meeting of the Executive Committee held at the Headquarters of European Gymnastics in Lausanne on July 16 last year.

It is the 5th European rhythmic gymnastics championship that Azerbaijan organizes.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan hosted the continental championship of this type in 2007, 2009, 2014, and 2019.