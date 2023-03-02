Japanese sportsmen hold mogul freestyle skiing in Shahdag

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Japanese sportsmen have held a master class on mogul freestyle skiing in Shahdag Mountain Resort.

The main purpose of the training is to popularize winter sports in Azerbaijan, in particular freestyle, as well as support the training of local athletes and specialists, Azernews reports.

Within the master class, the Japanese Olympians and specialists demonstrated in practice the features and rules of mogul to local skiers and ski instructors.

The Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada also attended the event as a guest.

The master class was co-organized by Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation and the Shahdag Mountain Resort, with the support of the Japanese Embassy in Baku.

The Shahdag Mountain Resort is ideal for tourists of all ages. Well-known as the country's first ski resort, the resort is located in the Shahdag National Park, 32 km off Gusar District, 2,350 meters above sea level.

The resort plays an important role in the development of winter tourism in the country. Local and foreign tourists are showing great interest in winter tourism. All conditions for this have been created in Shahdag.

Shahdag Mountain Resort's hotels can accommodate a total of 1,200 people. On weekends, the center receives 8,000 tourists.

In 2023, Russia's TurStat analytical agency listed the Shahdag Mountain Resort among the TOP 5 ski resorts in the CIS.