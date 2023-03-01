Azerbaijani national team gets ready for Women's European Volleyball Championship

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Faig Garayev has met with the national team to discuss preparations for the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship final.

According to Azernews, speaking at the event, Faig Garayev noted that most of the Azerbaijani volleyball players play outside the country. Saying that there is little time left for the preparation process of the team, he pointed out the importance of the physical preparation of the athletes.

"We are in contact with our female volleyball players, who are abroad, and we are closely watching their games. We should try to raise the level of physical training of our players in Baku. For this purpose, we are thinking of starting training, even if not with the full team. And in May, when all our girls return the country, we will go through our training more seriously. As part of the preparatory process, we envisage training and tournaments. Our main goal is to have everyone in full game shape, when the members of the national team gather together. Coaches and volleyball players have a great responsibility. Doctors should always be interested in the players, there should be no weight problems or other difficulties. It is important for our girls to be strong both physically and psychologically," said Garayev.

He also drew attention to healthy competitiveness among volleyball players.

"There should be healthy competitiveness mood in mind of each of our player. Every volleyball player should work hard on herself so that she can take a place in the main 14 in the national team. If all of these are listed, we can have a successful performance in the European Championship. Today, we mainly focus on the correct training schedule and players' physical preparation," he added.

Moreover, coaches, doctors and volleyball players shared their thoughts on the team's preparation process.

The 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship will be the 33rd edition of the Women's European Volleyball Championship, organized by Europe's governing volleyball body, the CEV.

For the third consecutive time, the Women's EuroVolley will be held in four countries: Belgium, Italy, Germany and Estonia from August 15 to September 3.

Azerbaijani volleyball team will face the Czech Republic, Turkiye, Greece and Sweden.

As for now, female volleyball players are participating in the training sessions. The head coach of the team will be chosen after the national championship.

For this reason, the current preparation process is conducted by local coaches under the supervision of Faig Garayev.



