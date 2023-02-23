Water polo teams fight for winner's title in Baku

Five water polo teams have fought for the winner's title at Baku Winter Cup.

The water polo tournament took place at Baku Water Sports Palace within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

Garabag-Aquatic team took the 1st place, 145 Group placed second, while the Sharks ranked third.

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with trophies, medals, diplomas and souvenirs.

Baku Winter Cup was co-organized by Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Baku Youth and Sports Department and Karabakh Water Polo Club to increase interest in water polo.

International Water Polo tournament is another sports event to be held in the country.

The tournament will mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament will bring together water polo players from four countries.