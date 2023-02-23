Azerbaijan to debut at Int'l Abilympics Championship

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For the first time, Azerbaijan will take part in the 10th International Abilympics Championship.

Nearly 15 Olympians, 13 professions in the fields of multimedia journalism, programming, wood carving, pottery, cooking, tailoring will take part in the championship to be held in France on March 22-25, Azernews reports.

Abilympics is an international non-profit movement that originated in Japan and has been developing worldwide since 1971. The movement envisages the holding of professional skill competitions among the people with disabilities.

Speaking at a press conference, president of the Azerbaijan Abilympic Federation and National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov said that Jamila Mammadli will be the captain of the national team.

Ilgar Rahimov also added that the Assembly of the International Abilympia Federation will be held before the start of the championship.

The members of the Board of Directors will be elected during the assembly.

Vice-president of Azerbaijan Abilympic Federation Rufat Hajili is among 14 candidates for the membership at the federation's board.

Founded in 2020, Azerbaijan's Abilympics Federation is engaged in vocational skills competitions specifically designed for persons with disabilities to enable them to expose their unique talents.

The federation covers professional areas, including computer science, art, photography, music, architecture and other directions.

Azerbaijan Abilympics Federation actively cooperates with UNICEF Azerbaijan.

The sides signed a memorandum of understanding, which contributes to the federation's Strategic Action Plan for 2020-2024.

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, steps will be taken to involve the Great Patriotic War veterans in this movement.