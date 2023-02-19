Trampoline World Cup's final day of competition begins in Baku

At Baku's National Gymnastics Arena, the Trampoline World Cup final competitions have begun, Azernews reports.

Men will perform their individual programs first in the semifinals, per the competition's schedule.

Then, both men and women will perform synchronized jumps and individual programs. At 14:20, the finalist performances will start.

Gymnast Seljan Makhsudova will compete for Azerbaijan in the finals of the women's individual program.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest-scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.