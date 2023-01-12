Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix reach record high





By Laman Ismayilova

Ticket sales for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have reached a record high, Azernews reports, citing Trend.

Within the Early Bird campaign, tickets are currently offered at a 20 percent discount.

As part of the campaign, standing ticket prices vary from AZN40 ($23.53) to AZN120 ($70.59), while grandstand tickets – from AZN160 ($94.12) to AZN690 ($405.89). Formula 1 tickets for minors are found in a price range between AZN110 ($64.7) and AZN480 ($282.36).

This exciting offer will be available until January 15th, 2023, after which ticket costs will revert to their original price.

Meanwhile, F1 fans from 60 countries bought tickets for the race to date.

Most of the tickets have been bought by motorsport fans from the Netherlands, the UK, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico.

Ticket sales, which started on December 15, 2022, will last until the race starts.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30.

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) also confirmed to be one of the venues for the sprint races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In 2022, Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a great success and triggered favorable reactions.

The racing competition through the streets in Baku gathered around 60 million spectators in total, according to Formula 1 Management.

With the global audience of the F1 Baku race being close to 60 million, the number of F1 fans in countries, such as Japan, Poland, Canada, Hungary, and the United States has also significantly increased compared to last year.

Ten teams took part in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, held under the motto "F1 returns: To the track and to the stands!"

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his fifth Grand Prix victory this season.