Azerbaijani badminton players claims medals

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani badminton players have claimed three medals at Malta International 2022 – Future Series, Azernews reports.

The gold medal came from Ade Resky Dwicahyo after defeating Bulgarian Dimitar Yanakiev in men's singles.

Ade Resky Dvichayo and Ezmi Govimuramadhoni won silver in men's doubles.

At the same time, Era Maftuha and Fatima Zahra grabbed bronze medals in women's doubles.

Meanwhile, an Azerbaijani young badminton player showed his best at Yonex Estonian Youth International 2022 in Estonia.

Muhammad Hajizada achieved the highest result among our representatives. He managed to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament in the individual competition.

However, Hajizada lost to Estonian rivals and finished fourth. In the boys' double competition, he fought together against Latvian Oskar Bajars and placed second in the group stage.