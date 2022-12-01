SMBDA organizes mini food trailer for football fans in Qatar

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A mini food trailer with Azerbaijani snacks has been organized for football fans at FIFA World Cup in Doha.

The food trailer was provided with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

"Within the support of KOBIA, SMBDA during FIFA World Cup in Doha, a mini food trailer with Azeri snacks, food and beverages is there to present by our local SMEs to millions of tourists from around the globe," chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov tweeted.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup started in Qatar on November 2.

This is the first World Cup ever being held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

The final is due to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. The current World Cup champion is the French squad.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will last until December 18, 2022.