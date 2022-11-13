Azerbaijani AGF nominates its representatives for European Gymnastics technical committees

By Trend

The 29th European Gymnastics Congress will take place in Albufeira, Portugal, on December 2-3, 2022, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend on November 12.

Election of the European Gymnastics authorities, members of technical committees and commissions will be held within the framework of the congress.

The AGF nominated Yevgeniya Vilyayeva as a member of the technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics, Ruslan Eyvazov as a member of the technical committee for the ‘Gymnastics for All’ discipline and Inara Israfilbayova as a member of the technical committee for the ‘TeamGym’ discipline.

Since its foundation, the AGF has been closely cooperating with the relevant European and international gymnastic organizations.

Last year, the Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Natalia Bulanova, was elected a member of the technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), and the coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, Siyana Vasileva, was elected a member of the FIG Athletes' Commission.