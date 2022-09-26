I am very glad to participate in International Chess Tournament in Shusha - Iranian chess player

By Trend

I am very glad to participate in the International Chess Tournament in Shusha, I am grateful to the organizers for the invitation, Iranian chess player Parham Maghsoodloo, who took part in the international chess tournament "Shusha Chess 2022" on September 21-24 in the city of Shusha, told Trend.

"I am also grateful to my opponents, who turned out to be very strong opponents and gave me the opportunity to prove myself. I am pleased with my results, second place. I hope to have the opportunity to take part in this competition again," he said.

The tournament was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Chess Federation of Azerbaijan and the Shusha City State Reserve Department.