Azerbaijani team reaches final of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Bulgaria

By Trend

The Azerbaijani team reached the final of the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia (Bulgaria) in group exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports on Friday.

The team included Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan and Zeynab Gummatova.

During the third day of the championship, qualifying competitions were held for group teams. For exercises with three ribbons and two balls, the Azerbaijani team received 29.250 points, taking 4th place in the qualification and thus reaching the final.

Note that for the composition with five hoops the team received 30,000 points from the judges. The result in the all-around (sum for two exercises) was 59.250 points (9th place).

As a reminder, the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship is taking place in Sofia on September 14-18. Azerbaijan is represented in the individual competitions by Zohra Agamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Gezalova, in group exercises - by the team, which includes Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Elizaveta Luzan, Zeynab Gummatova.

According to the results of the competition in the first two days of the championship, Zohra Agamirova performed in the final of the exercise with a hoop, where she took the sixth position, and in the final of the program with a ribbon, taking the fifth position. She will also compete in the all-around final.