Azerbaijan claims more medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani swimmer Ramil Valizada has captured a gold medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports.

The swimmer won a gold medal in the 200-meter butterfly stroke with a result of 01.58.26.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani men's football team (U23) won the bronze medal after a match against the Algerian team.

The match in regular time ended in a draw. In the penalty shootout, Azerbaijan won with a score of 4:3

In total, the national team has already won 71 medals, including 22 gold, 28 silver, and 21 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova, Rafig Huseynov, Eldaniz Azizli, Hasrat Jafarov, Jala Aliyeva, taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova, swimmer Ramil Valizada, judoka Balabay Aghayev, national fencing team, gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Nikita Simonov, Zohra Aghamirova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva as well as the national rhythmic team.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov, swimmer Maryam Sheyxalilzada, wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, Ulvu Ganizade, Islam Bazargano, Elis Manolova, Gozal Zutova, Islam Bazarganov, Murad Mammadov, Sanan Suleymanov, Aliabbas Rzazade, Asgar Mammadaliyev, Hajimurad Omarov, Osman Nurmahammadov, Tetiana Omelchenko, Elnura Mammadova, athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva, sabre-fencer Polina Kaspiarovich, fencers Ruslan Hasanov, Polina Kaspiarovich, Valeriya Bolshakova, Sabina Karimova, taekwondo fighters Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova, Gashim Mahammadov, Patimat Abakarova, gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Madina Mustafayeva, Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, national rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics teams, women's national handball team, shooter Nurlana Jafarova, judokas Nariman Mirzayev, Konul Aliyeva and weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov, wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazada, Hajimurad Omarov, Tatiyana Omelchenko, Asgar Mammadaliyev, Elnura Mammadova, Osman Nurmahammadov, Sabah Shariati, weightlifters Nazila Ismayilova, Elnura Mammadova, judoka Telman Valiyev, archers Jahan Musayev, Ali Nabiyev, Azada Adbullayeva, gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova, Ivan Tikhonov, women's national volleyball team, men's football team, para archers Jahan Musayev, Ali Nabiyev, Azada Adbullayeva, Jahan Musayev won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fourth among 56 participants. Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017.

All 56 Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation members are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.



