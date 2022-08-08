I am confident that representatives of Artistic Gymnastics will demonstrate power of Gymnastics movement at Munich’s Olympiahalle - Farid Gayibov

By Trend





“When there was an interval between the European Championships in July, the representatives of Gymnastics for All (GfA) took the Field of Play in Neuchatel (SUI).

The European Gym for Life Challenge was held on July 9 followed by EUROGYM on from 10 to 14 July. Well-established traditions and popularity of GfA events in Switzerland, warm and nice weather turned this Gymnastics event into a real Gymnastics festivity. All the stages of the event were perfectly organised due to the efforts of Swiss Gymnastics Federation, Municipal Council of Neuchatel and Technical Committee of the European Gymnastics.

This was the first EGFL and EUROGYM event held within the 3-year pandemic period. There was a real wonderful atmosphere as the people were very happy to see each other and to be a part of this Gymnastics festivity again.

Another event to showcase the diversity of Gymnastics will be the Golden Age Gym Festival to be held in Funchal (POR) on October 2-7. People aged 50 and over will gather together to prove that no age can be an obstacle to join the Gymnastics movement.

And the next edition of the Golden Age Gym Festival has been entrusted to Burgas (BUL / September 22-27 2024) within the framework of the Executive Committee Meeting of European Gymnastics taken place in Lausanne on July 16 & 17. We also had to reallocate an event. As it was not possible for the Russian Gymnastics Federation to host the 2023 Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships next year, it was reallocated to Baku (AZE / May 17-21). We are grateful to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation that they were able to nominate their candidature and tackle the organisational issues. As you know, it is very difficult to find the Organiser of major competitions within such a short period of time. But we know well that there are all favourable conditions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku as it has hosted many events so far. With big experience, they can make timely preparations for all stages of the event.

Moving further on the agenda, along with the approval of the Golden Age Gym Festival rules and decision made concerning the relaunch of our development programme, we discussed the preparation process for our competitions in the second half of the year and Congress to be held this December, including different topics concerning the future of Gymnastics.

One question is frequently asked from European Gymnastics these days concerning the participation of delegates from the Russian Gymnastics Federation and Belarusian Gymnastics Association in the Congress of European Gymnastics. The representatives of these two organisations will be a part of the electoral Congress, as per the Statutes of European Gymnastics, all affiliated National Federations have a right to take part in the electoral Congress except the cases specified in the Statutes.

The EC of European Gymnastics, following both the IOC recommendation and FIG decisions, had met online on March 4, 2022 and made a decision that no athletes, officials and judges from the Russian Gymnastics Federation and the Belarus Gymnastics Association would take part in any European Gymnastics competitions. But this decision does not deprive them from the right to be a part of the electoral Congress as all members of European Gymnastics have equal rights. European Gymnastics has not received any official inquiry from the affiliated Federations concerning this issue before the deadline connected with this Congress.

Last month I was also a part of the FIG EC meeting. The main topic of the meeting was the FIG Congress, which is not an electoral one this year. This time, we have a possibility to make the changes offered by the working groups established within the FIG for this purpose. Some propositions received from the FIG affiliated Federations as well. Along with discussions of all these changes, next year’s World and World Challenge Cup series were assigned, approved additional specifications for the Apparatus Norms, Nationality changes, and etc.

Ahead - in August – we have the Artistic Gymnastics events within the framework of the multi-sport European Championships in Munich (August 11-21, 2022).

I am confident that the representatives of Artistic Gymnastics, by defining the medalists between themselves, will demonstrate power, persistence and beauty of Gymnastics movement at Munich’s Olympiahalle.

See you in Munich – at the competitions and the meeting of the representatives of the European Gymnastics affiliated Federations!” said Gayibov.