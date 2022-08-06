Film about Qarabag FC to be premiered this year

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary about Qarabag FC will be premiered this year, Azernews reports.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov made this statement while speaking to media representatives.

Earlier, it was reported that the documentary will be produced by Salnamafilm studio.

The four-series documentary will feature the club's archive footage, the history and its activity in Baku, and highlights of matches against world football teams.

The film director, Fuad Guliyev, and screenwriter Ismayil Safaral are working on the film.

Formed in 1987, Qarabag is an Azerbaijani professional football club, based in Baku, that competes in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the top league of Azerbaijani football.

The club originates from Aghdam, but has not played in its hometown since 1993 due to the First Nagorno-Karabakh War. The club is now based in Baku.

Qarabag FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. A season later, it won its first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

Qarabag is one of the two teams in Azerbaijan, along with Neftchi PFK, which participated in all Premier League championships so far.

After beating the Netherlands club Twente in 2014, Qarabag qualified for the 2014-2015 UEFA Europa League group stage for the first time in its history and became the second Azerbaijani team that reached the European competitions group stage.

In 2017, Qarabag became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drew in Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma.

As for now, Qarabag continues to be among the leading teams, which scored the most Champions League goals.

The football club scored 11 goals in the first matches of the third qualifying stage.

So, Qarabag FC shares third place with the rival in the third qualifying stage Ferencvaros team (1:1).