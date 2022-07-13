Qarabag FC's brilliant victory stuns sport fans

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Qarabag FC has captured the attention of sports fans from every corner.

The national football team beat Poland's Lech 5:1 in the second-leg match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in Baku, Azernews reports.

Kady Borges, Filip Ozobic, Kevin Medina and Abbas Huseynov scored goals for Qarabag FC.

As a result, Qarabag FC advanced to the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

In the second qualifying round, Qarabag FC will face Swiss champion, Zurich on July 19. The return game will take place in Switzerland on July 27.

At the same time, Azerbaijan scored more points in the UEFA 2022/2023.

The victory in the previous match brought 0.250 points to the country, represented by four clubs. As of now, Azerbaijan is placed on the 29th line.

The UEFA Champions League is UEFA's elite club competition with top clubs across the continent playing for the right to be crowned European champions.

Introduced in 1955 as the European Cup, it has expanded over the years with over 70 football clubs.

The number of teams each association enters into the UEFA Champions League is based on the UEFA coefficients of the member associations.

These scores are generated by the results of clubs representing each association during the previous five UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League seasons.

Qualifying starts in the summer with three rounds and then a play-off taking place before 32 teams begin the group stage starting in September.