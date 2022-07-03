Two Azerbaijani judokas win gold medals at tournament in Romania

By Trend

The open European judo tournament for adults continues in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca, Trend reports.

On the first day of the competition, our judokas Nazir Talybov (60 kg), Telman Veliyev (73 kg), having defeated all their rivals, won gold medals. Rashad Yelkiev (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg), Nariman Mirzoyev (73 kg) were third.

At the competition, which will last two days, Azerbaijan is represented by 14 men and 3 women. 62 female and 150 male judokas from 33 countries take part in the open European tournament.