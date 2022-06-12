Awarding of winners of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place

By Trend

The awarding ceremony of the winners of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in Baku on June 12, Trend reports.

In honor of the winner of the Grand Prix of the Red Bull Racing team and the Dutch driver Max Verstappen, the national anthems of the Netherlands and Austria were played.

Then the winners were awarded cups.

The head of the executive power of Baku Eldar Azizov presented the cup to the winner of the Grand Prix Max Verstappen.

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gaibov presented the cup to Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing), who took second place in the Grand Prix, and George Russell (Mercedes), who took third place, was presented with the cup by the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov.