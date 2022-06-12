Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Cup dedicated to 270th anniversary of city of Shusha

By Trend

The cup to be awarded to the winners of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix stands out for its design, Trend reports.

The official prize dedicated to the reunification of Azerbaijan with its ancestral lands - Shusha and the "Year of the City of Shusha" combines elements of the rich heritage of Azerbaijan. The cup reflects the minarets of the mosque of Yukhara Govhar Agha, one of the most ancient monuments of the city of Shusha. The patterns on the cup resemble the brick surface of the minarets, which are divided into three parts by convex ribbons and decorated with colored stones.

National patterns and elements are featured on four pure silver competition trophies (1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies for pilots and Designers' Cup).

The official award of the races is also dedicated to the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of the country.

The trophy will be awarded to the winners on June 12 after the final competition.