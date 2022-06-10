First practice session of F1 drivers underway in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The first practice session of F1 drivers is underway in Baku as part of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

The first day of the race features practice sessions followed by FP3 and qualifying on June 11, and the main event on June 12.

Notably, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ??held from June 10 to 12.

Around 10 racing teams are taking part in the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix is "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

There are also certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.