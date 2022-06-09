Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team pilot hopes to win Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

By Trend

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team pilot George Russell hopes to win the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the pilot said in an interview with the Indonesian Skor news agency, Trend reports.

According to Russell, he consistently finished in the top five, in the first seven races of this season. He also finished third twice at the Australian and Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell hopes the first victory with the team at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"We have learned a lot and will use this knowledge to achieve better results," he said.