Bolides back again to Baku's narrow streets for new records

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which runs along the Baku City Circuit with scenic views of the old city, is to kick off on June 10.

The motor roars of Formula One racing engines will again replace the usual traffic buzz along the narrow streets of downtown Baku for three coming days. With Formula 1 fans from around the world in anticipation of the big event, racers are getting ready to break new records.

Baku, being a host to one of the fastest street circuits in Formula 1 racing, gathers more viewers from year to year. The length of the widest part of the track, the second longest on the calendar (6,003 km), is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Ichari Shahar (Inner City).

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has always attracted the F 1 race fans with magnificent city views, multiple entertainments, and the rush of adrenaline.

Prior to the start of the bolide race, Azernews is providing insight into the race that is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Q: What is the history behind the Grand Prix in Baku?

A: Baku hosted the first Grand Prix in 2016, with its street circuit running through the Old City, the oldest part classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In 2017, the car race in Baku was followed by the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017.

In 2018, Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place as the 4th round of the season and was won by Lewis Hamilton.

The 2019 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in April as the 4th round of the season.

In March 2020, the race was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before being canceled later in the year.

The 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 4-6. Sergio Perez from Red Bull Racing won the Grand Prix, while Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri) ranked second and third respectively.

The race was held without spectators and concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Q: How long is the Baku City Circuit?

A: A lap of the circuit is 6,003 km (3,730 m), making it the third-longest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar after Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Jeddah Street Circuit.

The circuit begins on the Caspian Sea's foreshore and passes through modern skyscrapers.

The car race also offers a wonderful view of the city's historical landmarks.

Q: What entertainments were organized in the past and what to expect now?

A: Some of the mega stars in world music such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, the Black Eyed Peas, and many others performed in Baku during Formula 1 and hit the world media headlines. No concerts are scheduled this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

Q: How do drivers feel about F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022?

A: Haas driver Kevin Magnussen says that characteristics of the Baku City Circuit should achieve a good result at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, Azernews reports per Racingnews365.

The Baku track features a unique blend of tight, twisty corners and long, expansive straights, including a final sector that is almost entirely flat-out, and Magnussen noted that the layout would play to the strengths of his VF-22 and its Ferrari power unit.

"Baku is a lovely track, very unique with long straights and all the slow corners – I'm looking forward to it," Magnussen said.

"I hope it's going to be good. It's a power-centric track with all the long straights there, and power is very important. We've got a good engine from Ferrari, so I'm not anticipating any problems," he said.

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren team), who won the Baku Grand Prix in 2017, expressed his hope for good results this season.

"There’s always an element of unpredictability at street circuits so I’m ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come my way," Ricciardo continued.

"Whilst Monaco wasn’t quite what I wanted it to be, I’m feeling confident that we can keep pushing ahead and make the most of this weekend," he opined.

Q: How long will the current race go on?

A: The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will please fans until 2024. The current contract runs until the 2024 race and discussions have not yet started about its potential extension.