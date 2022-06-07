Netflix to film series about F1 race in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Netflix and Formula 1 have confirmed that the highly popular series, "Formula 1: Drive To Survive" has been renewed for the fifth and sixth seasons.

The Netflix crew will arrive in Baku to film the fifth season to be released in 2023, Azernews reports citing.

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" is a documentary series produced in collaboration between Netflix and Formula One to give a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and races of the Formula One World Championship.

Season 4, which documents the 2021 Formula One World Championship documents, shows the fierce title battle of that season between seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

The fourth season ranked in the top 10 on the Netflix platform in 56 countries around the world.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, known as the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, will take place in the City of Winds on June 10-12.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix will be "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

The BCC also presented the most striking visuals of the season. For the first time, they were symbolized by the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

No concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.