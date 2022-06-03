Azerbaijani athlete talks efforts to show all her skills at Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

By Trend





Azerbaijani participant of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club, student of the Zire Center Aida Azizova said she tried to demonstrate all her skills taught by her coach in the championship, Trend reports.

“I’m satisfied with the completed program. At first I was a little worried that something might not work out, but everything went smoothly. The coach’s words gave me confidence. She set me up for performances, saying that I need to concentrate and perform the elements the way I did in trainings.

During the performance, I tried to demonstrate all my skills," Azizova noted.

The young grace further said that she likes to perform exercises accompanied with cheerful musical compositions.

“Today I presented a program without an apparatus and an exercise with a ball. I love the exercise with a ball, because during it a beautiful music chosen by my coach is played. In general, I prefer energetic and cheerful compositions, since under such music the program is beautiful and incendiary,” she added.

The competitions of the 1st Open Championship of “Ojag Sport” Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. Totally, 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the competitions.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors".

During the two-day competitions, the young graces are competing in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.