National parajudoka wins silver in Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani parajudoka Namig Abasli has won a silver medal at the Antalya Grand Slam 2022.

In the final, Namig Abasli (73 kg) lost to Giorgi Kaldani (Georgia) and took second place.

Another parajudoka Ismail Muradov (60 kg), lost in the bout for bronze to Tamirlan Abdykerimov (Kyrgyzstan).

Notably, the two international competitions with the participation of visually impaired athletes will be held in Azerbaijan this year.

The World Parajudo Championship will be held in Baku on November 7-9.

Azerbaijan's national paralympic team has made great achievements over the past few years.

The country made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

National para-athlete Heydar Hamidli recently won a gold medal at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.

Heydar Hamidli climbed to the highest step of the pedestal with a result of 43 meters 75 cm. The para-athlete achieved it in the F57 category in javelin throwing.

Last year the National Paralympic Committee turned 25. The novel "Yenilmez" (Invincible) and the video of the same name were presented as part of the celebration.

The logo "Yenilmez" (Invincible) was also presented as part of the event. The torch in the center of the logo represents ability and winning spirit. The flames are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

There is also a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee "Spirit in motion". The heart-shaped logo also represents a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.