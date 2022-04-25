We have very good result for first competitions of season - Azerbaijani team coach

By Trend

For the first competition of the season, we have a very good result. The coach of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises Siyana Vasileva told Trend on Sunday, commenting on the results of the World Cup in Baku.

The Azerbaijani team won silver in the all-around program and gold in group exercises with five hoops at the World Cup.

"Of course, I'm happy with the result, it was our first competition this year. For the first start, this is a very good result, we will work further. Cup was organized in native Baku, and the audience supported us incredibly. In the all-around, the girls fought and won silver, and in the finals we really wanted to win gold, and I am glad that in one of the events we succeeded. I think that at tournaments you should not look back at the regalia of your opponents, you need to concentrate on your program," the coach said.

At the World Cup in Baku, the Azerbaijani team presented two programs - an exercise with five hoops, as well as a composition with three ribbons and two balls. In these two events, the team performed in different compositions. The exercise with five hoops was presented by Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina. But in the program with three ribbons and two balls, instead of Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova entered the carpet.

"This is because the program with three ribbons and two balls for girls is new. We did not perform with her last year and the year before last. In connection with this, a more experienced gymnast entered the composition of this exercise, and a young starlet entered the composition with five hoops," Siyana Vasileva noted.

Speaking about her work in the Commission of Athletes of the International Gymnastics Federation, Vasileva noted that she strives to provide the necessary support to gymnasts.

"We have meetings, during the World Cup in Baku I talked with gymnasts from different countries, some participants of the competition approached me themselves. I am always ready to defend their interests, support, help with advice. I think in the future work in this direction will expand," she concluded.

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. About 130 athletes from 31 countries of world took part in competition, among them 42 gymnasts performing in individual program, and 84 in group teams (14 teams).