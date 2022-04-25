Italian team takes first place in group exercises with three ribbons and two balls at FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend



The first place at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in group exercises with three ribbons and two balls was taken by the team representing Italy (30.400 points), Trend reports.

The second position was taken by the Japanese team (28.250 points), the third place was taken by the team of Kazakhstan (26.650 points).

The Azerbaijani team took the fifth position with a score of 24.750 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around, and today - gold medal in the exercise with five hoops.