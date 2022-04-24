World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani gymnasts compete in six finals

By Trend

On April 24, the final competitions of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

On the final day of the World Cup, six sets of medals will be played (four for individual exercises and two for group performances). The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around.



