Azerbaijani team wins all-around silver in group exercises at FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend





The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won the all-around silver at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports on Saturday.

The result of the team in the all-around was 63.650 points.

The gold medal was won by the Italian team (64.600 points), "bronze" by the group team representing Israel (63.150 points).

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.