Impressions from first competitive day of World Cup are very good - athlete from Cyprus

By Trend





Impressions from the first competitive day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku are very good, participant of competitions, gymnast representing Cyprus, Anna Sokolova told Trend.

"At first I was a little worried, but both types [exercise with a hoop and a ball], despite small blots, passed without loss. In general, I'm satisfied. On the second day of the Cup, we compete with clubs and ribbon, so now I will tune in to these exercises," she said.

According to her, before the start, she held two training sessions in Baku.

"We arrived in Baku on Wednesday evening, the next day we had two training sessions on the spot - one in the training hall, and the second - on the podium. Everything went great. The hall of the gymnastics arena in Baku is chic, the conditions are unrealistic, there are many training mats, and the audience enthusiastically supports, all this motivates success," she said.

Sokolova stressed that she has a positive attitude towards changes in the rules of rhythmic gymnastics.

"I like that the emphasis is on artistry, I think it's much more interesting to watch gymnasts perform this way. I adapt to the new rules, there is always something to strive for, and with each competition, I get better and better," she added.