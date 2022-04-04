Baku hosts FIG Cup awarding ceremony

By Trend

On April 3, the FIG Cup was awarded as part of the FIG World Cup competition in men's and women's gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The FIG Cup was awarded to gymnasts based on the results of the three best results shown at four World Cups.

The Cup was awarded to Israeli gymnast Alexander Myakinin (exercises on the crossbar), athlete from Kazakhstan Nariman Kurbanov (exercises on a gymnastic horse), Ukrainian gymnast Daniela Batrona (exercises on a balance beam) and an athlete from Hungary Dorina Bötsögyo (floor exercises).

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries took part in the competitions.

After the three stages of the World Cup, which took place in 2022 in this gymnastic discipline in different countries, the competitions in Baku were considered the final stage.

The Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a bronze medal in the FIG Cup in the exercises on the rings during the competition.