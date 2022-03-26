We look forward to overcoming challenging strong opponents at Artistic Gymnastics World Cup - gymnast

By Trend

We look forward to overcoming challenging strong opponents at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Azerbaijani athlete Milana Minakovskaya told Trend.

Milana Minakovskaya will perform floor exercises, exercises on uneven bars and on a balance beam at the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics, which will be held from March 31 through April 3, 2022, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"Preparation for the World Cup is in full swing, we train every day. We have two training sessions a day. The most important thing for me is to complete the program cleanly and confidently, to try to get to the final at the World Cup," the athlete said.

”I was satisfied with my performance at the Championship of Azerbaijan and the Championship of Baku and with the completed program,” the athlete noted.

"The performance went well, I completed the program in full force. I hope it will turn out even better at the World Cup. The championship of Azerbaijan gave a good opportunity to run the program during the competitive stage," the gymnast added.

A total of 69 athletes representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve of Sumgait, and the city of Balakan participate in the competitions, which are held from 25 March through 26 March.

Gymnasts perform in five age categories: "kids" (boys born from 2013 through 2014 / girls born from 2014 through 2015), "children" (boys born from 2011 through 2012 / girls born from 2012 through 2013), "pre-juniors" (boys born from 2009 through 2010 / girls - born from 2010 through 2011), "juniors" (boys born from 2005 through 2008 / girls born from 2007 through 2009), "adults" (boys born in 2004 and older / girls born in 2006 and older) at the competitions.

After a two-year break, thanks to easing measures under a special quarantine regime, spectators have the opportunity to watch the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindication to vaccination against COVID-19, with the exception of persons under 18 years of age.