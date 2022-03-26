We gain great experience in Azerbaijan - Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federation President

By Trend

We are gaining a lot of experience in Azerbaijan, President of the Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federation Anna Williams said, Trend reports citing on press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Gymnasts from Sierra Leone take part in training camps in Baku.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. First of all, Azerbaijan made a great impression on me. The country and everything I encounter here is unique. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation develops all gymnastic disciplines related to the International Gymnastics Federation. The successful activity of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is obvious, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the federation held a number of competitions, realizing what other countries could not. This work deserves great praise,” Williams said.

According to her, she really wants gymnastics to develop successfully in Sierra Leone.

"We really want gymnastics to develop in our country. It so happened that in Italy we met with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva. We had discussions on this topic, and they said that they could help us in this matter. That's why we're here today," Williams said.

Gymnasts from Sierra Leone are participating in training camps in Baku in three gymnastic disciplines, she said.

"These are trampolining, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. Of our athletes, two are engaged in rhythmic, two in artistic gymnastics, and three people conduct trampoline training. Our coaches participating in the training camp also receive the necessary experience, which they will apply in the future during training in our country," Williams noted.

The head of the Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federation also noted the high efficiency of Azerbaijani gymnasts.

"There is a great opinion about Azerbaijani gymnasts. They train very hard and this is impressive. They start training in the morning, then rest for about one or two hours, and then continue to work again. They work a lot on themselves and we gain a lot of experience by watching this. When we return to our country, we will definitely apply it," Williams said.

According to her, the Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federation will make every effort to achieve success.

Representatives of the Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federation were able to watch the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship during their visit to Baku.

"The competition was great. We witnessed the skills of the representatives of the countries who came to the championship. We learned a lot and when we return to our country, we will know what to work on in order to participate in competitions, especially in acrobatics," Williams concluded.