Azerbaijan eyes to hold international rowing competition in Karabakh

By Trend



The next international rowing competition may take place in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan [settlement liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], and work in this direction has been already launched, Farhad Aliyev, secretary-general of the Azerbaijan Rowing Federation, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Holding such an event in Karabakh is a great incentive for our athletes. I thank President Ilham Aliyev for this. Our youth trains here, and the trainings are planned to be held more often,” the federation’s head said.

“One of our biggest goals is to host international kayaking, canoeing and rowing competitions here in the near future. This, in particular, is planned for May. In this regard, more complete information will be provided soon," he added.



