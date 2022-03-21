Azerbaijani boxer reaches final of European Championship

By Trend

In the Croatian city of Pore?, the semi-final fights of the European Under-22 Boxing Championship take place, Trend reports.

A member of the Azerbaijani national team Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), who reached this stage, left the ring with another victory. So, on the way to the final, Huseynov defeated Turkish Mehmetkhan Chinar with a score of 3:2. Azerbaijani boxer will compete in the decisive fight on March 23.

Three more boxers of the Azerbaijani national team will fight in the semifinals today.