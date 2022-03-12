Third day of 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships starts in Baku

By Trend

The third day of the competitions of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The finals on balance exercise will be held among women's pairs, men's and women's groups, and finals on tempo exercise - among men's and mixed pairs.

Representatives of Azerbaijan will perform in the finals on tempo exercise. Among men's pairs, the country will be represented by the duet - Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, and among mixed pairs - Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

In the second day, Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev won the "bronze" of the World Championships in the combined exercise.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.