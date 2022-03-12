Hope to win gold or silver in next 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships finals - Azerbaijani bronze medalists

By Trend

We have to perform in two more finals [balance and tempo exercises] of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, and we hope to win gold or silver in them, Men’s Pair of Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev told Trend.

Abbasov and Rafiyev have won the bronze medal in the combined exercise program of the World Championship.

"We were satisfied with the result. We prepared hard for the championship, trained a lot, and honed our skills. We believe, we performed well in the combined exercise final, which was reflected in our scores. Of course, there is always something to strive for, and today we could have performed better, but sports are sports and it is impossible to plan or predict something here," they said.

According to the athletes, the competitions continue, and they have to perform in two more finals, which are to be held on March 12-13.

"We will do our best to win prizes. We hope to win gold or silver in these programs," the gymnasts said.

Speaking about the rivals in the final of the combined exercise, Azerbaijani athletes noted a higher difficulty level in the winners' exercise.

"For the US athletes, the complexity was higher, but their marks for artistry and technique are almost the same with ours," said the bronze medalists.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.